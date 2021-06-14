Delhi HC declines stay on trial court order asking IMA chief not to use platform to promote religion

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to stay a trial court order asking Indian Medical Association president J A Jayalal not to use the organisation’s platform to propagate any religion.

Justice Asha Menon refused to pass any ex-parte order as nobody appeared on behalf of the complainant, who had approached the Delhi court.

In June 4 order, Additional District Judge Ajay Goel noted "admission" of Dr Jayalal of an interview given to 'Christian Today' on March 30 wherein "he gave credit to Jesus for reducing the Corona outbreak", saying it is "not in good taste" and "seemingly not in harmony with the Constitution".

"Saying Christianity and Allopathy are the same and is the gift by western world would be the most inaccurate assertion. Sushrata who was an Indian is considered God of surgery, which is integral aspect of Allopathy," the court had said.

The order had then come on a suit by Rohit Jha to restrain Jayalal from denigrating Hinduism and Ayurveda.

On a plea by Jayalal against the order, the High Court said it will examine the matter and issued notice to Jha.

Advocate Tanmaya Mehta, representing Jayalal, claimed he never gave assurance to the trial court since he has not done anything wrong, and sought a stay on the order. He claimed that the order was affecting his reputation as he was heading a body that has 3.5 lakh doctors as its members. He claimed the suit before the trial court was based on fake news.

The High Court has scheduled the matter for hearing on June 16.

Jha alleged Jayalal was misusing his position IMA chief and launched a malicious and defamatory campaign against Hindu religion in the garb of proving superiority of allopathic medicines over Ayurveda in Covid patient’s treatment.