Delhi police launches helpline for personnel's families

Delhi police launches helpline for family members of its personnel

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 15:52 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

The Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for family members of its personnel who are working round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here
 

The helpline number ‘011-27491208’ with STD facility was started on Monday to enable the family members of Delhi Police officials to know about the well-being of the security personnel, officials said on Tuesday.

While healthcare workers are fighting the battle against coronavirus inside hospitals, police personnel are manning the roads to enforce the lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

A police official said the helpline will serve as an additional source of information for the family members to check on the well-being of their relatives at this hour.

The families of many Delhi police personnel reside in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi Police
Delhi
families
helpline

What's Brewing

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 