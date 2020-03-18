Demand to include Kannada in classical language list

The Centre should take steps to include Kannada in the UNESCO Classical Language list, demanded Congress Rajya Sabha member G C Chandrashekhar on Wednesday.

Raising the issue in Upper House during Zero Hour, he said Kannada language has all qualities to include in the classical language list. Several Indian languages have been included in the UNESCO classical language list. Since Kannada also has glorious history, this should be included in the list, he said.

The Union Ministry of Culture should pursue the matter with the UNESCO so that Kannada can be included in the classical list,he said.