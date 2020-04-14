Cartoon: At least 9 states announce lockdown extension

DH Cartoon: At least 9 states announce coronavirus lockdown extension, what are migrants workers to do now?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 07:41 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give out the details of Lockdown 2.0 when he addresses the nation for the fourth time on COVID-19 Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, which is set to be extended for two more weeks.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Narendra Modi
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 