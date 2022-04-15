DH Evening Brief | K S Eshwarappa confident of becoming minister again
updated: Apr 15 2022, 18:18 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
K S Eshwarappa confident of becoming minister again
Before leaving Shivamogga Urban Constituency, which he represents in the Karnataka State Assembly, veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa told his party workers and supporters that he would come clean in the probe on corruption charges and become a ministe...
If harmed, India will not spare anyone, says Rajnath Singh in a strong message to China
In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that if harmed, India will not spare anyone, as he asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country and is headed to be among the top three economies of the world.
Use loudspeakers to discuss price rise, says Aaditya; MLA asks CM to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at home
Politics over Hanuman Chalisa heated up in Maharashtra on Friday with state minister Aaditya Thackeray saying loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential items, while independent MLA Ravi Rana asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on Saturday.
Nearly 48% rise in Covid home isolation cases in Delhi in last week
Amid an uptick in daily cases of Covid-19 in Delhi and the positivity rate going beyond two per cent, there has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to official data.
Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after missile attack
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
CBI plans to conduct DNA tests in Hanskhali rape case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to conduct DNA tests in the Hanskhali rape case to check whether the samples collected from the crime spot match with those found on the arrested accused, an officer of the agency said on Friday.
India facing fertiliser supply squeeze ahead of Kharif sowing: Report
India is facing a fertiliser supply crunch, particularly of phosphate and potash nutrients, ahead of the Kharif planting scheduled to begin in June and amid rising retail inflation, which hit a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March on the back of r...
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to revert to its single-exam system for the class X and XII board exams in the next academic year from its current bifurcated format.
Joe Root resigns as England Test captain
Root's decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, and a 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia.
