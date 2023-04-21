DH Evening Brief: SC grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra case; PM tells officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan for Indians in Sudan
DH Evening Brief: SC grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra case; PM tells officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan for Indians in Sudan
updated: Apr 21 2023, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening.
Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case giving regard to theperiod of imprisonment that they underwent and their role in the crime. Read more
PM Modi tells officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan for Indians in Sudan
Prime Minister NarendraModion Friday assessed the developments in Sudan with a specific focus on safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the violence-hit country. Read more
Amitabh Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee
Indian celebrities and politicians ranging from Bollywood mega stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several chief ministers lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts after Elon Musk's microblogging site started removing check mark icons from accounts that did not pay Rs 650 per month subscription fee. Read more
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe
British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying. Read more
Thackeray cousins at war over Kharghar heat stroke deaths
The two estranged Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and Raj—are at war yet again,this time over theheat stroke deathsduring the Maharashtra Bhushan awards function. Read more
Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital
A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Read more
Russia's air force accidentally bombs its own city
When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack. But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its own warplanes. Read more
BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray. Read more
DGCA probing incident where Air India's pilot let female friend into cockpit
Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, and the airline is also investigating after taking serious note of the matter, according to officials. Read more
Cong red-faced as Pilot joins protest against minister
In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, party leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday visited the protest site where BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena is sitting on a dharna with the family of a man who allegedly killed himself recently. Read more
Master's student from Andhra Pradesh shot dead at fuel station in US
A 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was pursuing Masters degree in the United States, died of gunshot wounds in a reported shooting there at a fuel station where the victim was working, according to police in the US state of Ohio. Read more
Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case giving regard to theperiod of imprisonment that they underwent and their role in the crime. Read more
PM Modi tells officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan for Indians in Sudan
Prime Minister NarendraModion Friday assessed the developments in Sudan with a specific focus on safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the violence-hit country. Read more
Amitabh Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee
Indian celebrities and politicians ranging from Bollywood mega stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several chief ministers lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts after Elon Musk's microblogging site started removing check mark icons from accounts that did not pay Rs 650 per month subscription fee. Read more
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe
British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying. Read more
Thackeray cousins at war over Kharghar heat stroke deaths
The two estranged Thackeray cousins—Uddhav and Raj—are at war yet again,this time over theheat stroke deathsduring the Maharashtra Bhushan awards function. Read more
Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital
A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Read more
Russia's air force accidentally bombs its own city
When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack. But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its own warplanes. Read more
BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls
The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray. Read more
DGCA probing incident where Air India's pilot let female friend into cockpit
Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, and the airline is also investigating after taking serious note of the matter, according to officials. Read more
Cong red-faced as Pilot joins protest against minister
In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, party leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday visited the protest site where BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena is sitting on a dharna with the family of a man who allegedly killed himself recently. Read more
Master's student from Andhra Pradesh shot dead at fuel station in US
A 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was pursuing Masters degree in the United States, died of gunshot wounds in a reported shooting there at a fuel station where the victim was working, according to police in the US state of Ohio. Read more