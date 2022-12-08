DH Evening Brief: Bhupendra Patel to retain Gujarat CM’s chair; Cong wrests Himachal from BJP
DH Evening Brief: Bhupendra Patel to retain Gujarat CM’s chair; Cong wrests Himachal from BJP
updated: Dec 08 2022, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Bhupendra Patel set to retain CM’s chair after BJP sweeps Gujarat polls
Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party's soft-spoken face in Gujarat, is set to retain the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Read more
With the Congress set to cross the majority mark in the 68-memberHimachalPradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Thursday said he respects the mandate andhanded over his resignation to the governor. Meanwhile, the BJP concededdefeat inHimachalPradesh. Read more
BJP's Gujarat win is big, but Modi's charisma alone cannot win all
The question in Gujarat was whether the BJP would better Narendra Modi's record of 127 seats (in 2002) or Madhavsin Solanki-led Congress's 149 (1985). Neither a feeble Congress, an invigorated AAP somewhat distracted because of the MCD polls, nor even BJP's rebel candidates could eclipse Modi's hold over the hearts and minds of Gujarat voters. Read more
'Collegium is law of the land, comments against it not very well taken,' SC tells Centre
Amid the ongoing friction between the Centre and the judiciary on the issue of appointment of judges, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre that collegium system is the "law of the land", which should be followed. Read more
Arvind Kejriwal declares Aam Aadmi Party a national party
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday declared the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party. Read more
In Pics | Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, announced the winners of this year’s competition. Check out the funniest and perfectly timely pictures that were adjudged as the winners. See pics
'People's journalist' Isudan Gadhvi fails to strike chord with the masses
Isudan Gadhvi bagged the maximum votes during an opinion poll by his party to emerge as Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face in Gujarat Assembly polls, but failed to garner enough votes to make his and his party’s debut in Gujarat politics eventful. While Gadhvi, who contested from Khambhalia seat, lost to BJP’s Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, who polled 10 per cent more votes than the AAP leader. Read more
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav registers thumping victory in Mainpuri bypoll with record 2.8 lakh votes
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentarybypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes. Read more
Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far: Study
Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN. Read more
