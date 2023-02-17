DH Evening Brief: CBDT says 'inconsistencies' found after BBC survey; SC calls for transparency in Adani case; Bommai's pre-poll budget woos women, farmers
DH Evening Brief: CBDT says 'inconsistencies' found after BBC survey; SC calls for transparency in Adani case; Bommai's pre-poll budget woos women, farmers
updated: Feb 17 2023, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.
George Soros seeks to demonise our democracy: BJP attacks investor over remarks on Modi-Adani ties
A day after billionaire George Soros questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the Hindenburg report on Adani, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took him on and fielded union minister Smriti Irani to counter him, who said that the comments are an “attack on India that would not be tolerated”.
Bommai loosens purse strings for farmers, women and devotees in pre-poll Budget
Seeking to woo farmers in an election year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: SC
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.
Saudi Arabia has joined the race to buy Manchester United ahead of Friday's nominal deadline, according to a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph, raising the stakes in what could be the most lucrative deal in sports history.
Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.
Read more
Supreme Court calls for 'transparency' in Adani case, refuses Centre's sealed cover submission
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market.
Read more
George Soros seeks to demonise our democracy: BJP attacks investor over remarks on Modi-Adani ties
A day after billionaire George Soros questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the Hindenburg report on Adani, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took him on and fielded union minister Smriti Irani to counter him, who said that the comments are an “attack on India that would not be tolerated”.
Read more
Bommai loosens purse strings for farmers, women and devotees in pre-poll Budget
Seeking to woo farmers in an election year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.
Read more
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: SC
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.
Read more
Gujarat to face Chennai in IPL opener on March 31; Bangalore to play Mumbai on April 2
Royal Challengers will play their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on April 2.
Read more
Musk shuts two of three Twitter India offices, sends staff home
Twitter Inc has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.
Read more
Aero engine JV crucial for India’s defence export target
The joint venture on the aero engine project will play a crucial role in realising India’s defence export target of $5 billion by 2025.
Read more
Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: Report
Saudi Arabia has joined the race to buy Manchester United ahead of Friday's nominal deadline, according to a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph, raising the stakes in what could be the most lucrative deal in sports history.
Read more
ChatGPT-driven Bing wants to be 'alive and powerful', shocks users
NYT columnist Kevin Roose tested a new version for Bing, a search engine by Microsoft which owns OpenAI that developed ChatGPT.
Read more