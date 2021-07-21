DH Evening Brief: July 21, 2021

Pegasus row: Mamata raps Centre, calls for anti-BJP front
Lashing out against the Centre over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders, Ministers, judges and bureaucrats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Opposition parties to form an anti-BJP front. She was addressing the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. Read more
More seers queue up to back B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM
Several pontiffs made a beeline at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence on Wednesday amidst speculations of an imminent change in Karnataka government leadership. Read more
Opposition-ruled states claimed no deaths due to oxygen, now doing politics: BJP
BJP on Wednesday accused opposition Congress and AAP of engaging in double-speak on deaths due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 as the Modi government came under fire for telling Parliament that no such deaths were reported by states. Read more
How you can be better protected against Pegasus spyware
A major journalistic investigation has found evidence of malicious software being used by governments around the world, including allegations of spying on prominent individuals. Read more
In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening the Indian Army, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, the DRDO said. Read more
Raid on adult film shoot in February led to Raj Kundra's arrest
It was a tip-off about a porn film shoot in a private bungalow in the picturesque location of Madh Island that prompted the Malvani police station to carry out a raid. Read more
Bakra Eid 2021: Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of coronavirus
Eid al-Adha celebrations were subdued in India and in several parts of the world with no major congregational prayers and community feasts over fears of triggering a third wave of the coronavirus. However, this year the festive buzz was missing as most of the markets and other public places remained deserted as a majority of people preferred remaining indoors. See Pictures
Bezos faces backlash after thanking Amazon employees for funding space trip
Putting his foot forward in the space race, world's richest man Jeff Bezos finished an 11-minute spaceflight aboard his company Blue Origin's rocket and thanked all Amazon employees and customers for it, for which he received massive backlash online. Read more
Why is China facing record floods?
Record rains have inundated central China with floods striking an underground subway system, damaging dams and riverbanks, and causing landslides and building collapses. Read more
Lacking Sydney's seaside splendour and Melbourne's cultural heft, Brisbane has learned to play smart to carve out an identity as Australia's third city while biding its time to win a seat at the Olympic table. Read more
Watch | Car, truck fell into gorge in Uttarakhand
A car and truck fell into a gorge due to flash flood in the Belkhet area of Champawat district on July 20. “We rescued everyone and took them to hospital. All of them are safe. Some people travelling in the car have suffered minor injuries,” says SDM Anil Garbyal.
Space tourism: What about the environmental toll?
The commercial race to get tourists to space is heating up between Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. On Sunday 11 July, Branson ascended 80 km to reach the edge of space in his piloted Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceplane. Read more
