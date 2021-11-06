DH Evening Brief: November 6, 2021

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case
Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh - arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering - has been sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Saturday (November 6) for 14 days.
New twist in drugs-on-cruise case: BJP alleges Sunil Patil 'closely associated' with NCP leaders
In a new twist in the drugs-on-cruise case, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has alleged that Sunil Patil, whose name surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations against NCB officials, is closely associated with NCP leaders.
Central NCB team led by Sanjay Kumar Singh to head case involving Aryan Khan
A series of allegations against NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede has prompted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to transfer the drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with 5 other cases to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh.
T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Afghanistan clash in match that will decide India's semi-final chances
The Indian team will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2, here on Sunday. Joining Team India in praying for an Afghan victory will be its billion-plus fans. Read more
The Tripura police has asked Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to provide details of over a hundred accounts from which various fake and provocative posts were made in connection with some reported incidents in the state after the communal violence inBangladesh, officials said on Saturday.
Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study
An international team of researchers has, in a new study, claimed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, does not infect human brain cells, raising hopes that Covid-related damage to sense of smell may be more superficial than previously feared.
11 killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar
At least 11 persons died and seven others were injured after fire broke out in the ICU at the civil hospital in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday.
