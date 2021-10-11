DH Evening Brief: October 11, 2021

5 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K
In one of the bloodiest encounters this year, five Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district on Monday. Read more
Won't handle cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan from November 15: Adani Ports says after heroin haul
Adani Group-run Adani Ports and Logistics on Monday issued a trade advisory declaring that the company will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15 till further notice. Read more
David Card, Joshua D Angrist, Guido W Imbens win Nobel Prize for Economics for 'natural experiments'
Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens on Monday won theNobelEconomics Prize for insights into the labour market and "natural experiments", the jury said. Read more
LAC stand-off talks fail; China accuses India of insisting on 'unreasonable, unrealistic' demands
The latest round of negotiations between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has failed to make any headway to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read more
'Buy now, pay later' loans help fuel India’s festive recovery
Indian consumers are ratcheting up buy-now-pay-later installment plans to purchase everything from washing machines to vacations online as the country’s longest festive season gets under way. Read more
‘Veteran Pakistani terrorists taking over leadership role in Kashmir’
As security forces have been successful in wiping out local leadership of Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits in the recent years, militant handlers across the border are trying to push in senior Pakistani terrorists to fill the vacuum in the Valley, sources told DH. Read more
Illiterate people burden on India: Amit Shah
Terming illiterate people "burden on India",Home MinisterAmitShahsaid that they could never become a "good citizen" of India. Read more
The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are undertaking a day-long bandh on Monday in Maharashtra to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Uttar Pradesh. Read more
'Why lock a house with no money?' Disappointed burglar leaves note
Disappointed at not being able to find enough cash and valuables at the residence of a government official in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a burglar left behind a note there asking "why was the house locked when there was no money" kept at home, police said on Monday. Read more
Facebook should stop pretending it has such high standards
Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen has bequeathed to the world atrove of documentsabout the downsides of social media. What the internal records show,she toldthe Senate last week, is that Facebook’s leaders “have put their astronomical profits before people.” Read more
India’s stock market on track to overtake UK’s in value
India’s equity market is on the cusp of overtaking that of the UK in value to join the world’s top-five club, at least by one measure. The likely feat comes as record-low interest rates and a retail-investing boom propel stocks in the former British colony to record highs. Read more
