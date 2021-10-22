DH Evening Brief: October 22, 2021

Additional security forces deployed, bunkers set up in Srinagar to check militant attacks
Security bunkers are making a comeback on the city roads after nearly eight years and more paramilitary personnel are being deployed following the spate of civilian killings by militants in Kashmir over the past two weeks.
After Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi set to storm Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur
After kicking off her party's election campaign from prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi earlier this month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to storm Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion of Gorakhpur.
No VIP culture in our 'science-based' vaccination drive: PM Modi lauds 100 crore landmark
A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country’s vaccination programme was “science-born, science-driven and science-based”, and asserted that it had been ensured there was no "VIP culture" in the drive.
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children shows 90.7% efficacy in trial
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11-year-olds, the US drugmaker said on Friday.
Mehbooba Mufti sends legal notice to Satya Pal Malik over his 'defamatory' remarks
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday sent a legal notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik seeking Rs 10 crore compensation for his alleged "defamatory" remarks against her.
Paytm gets Sebi nod for mega Rs 16,600-crore IPO
Digital financial services firm Paytm has received market regulator Sebi's approval for its Rs 16,600 crore initial public offer, a source involved in the process said on Friday.
Fifth Test between India and England rescheduled to July 2022
The fifth and final Test between India andEngland, which was suspended due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last month, was on Friday rescheduled to July next year.
Man falls to death after fire breaks out in Mumbai 60-storey building
A 30-year-old man died after slipping from the balcony ledge of the 60-storey-tall skyscraper in Mumbai where a fire broke out on Friday.
