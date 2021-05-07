DH Toon | 'Better sense', 'compassion' to help fight third wave?

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to spell out its plan to tackle a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic while emphasising the need to create buffer stock for oxygen and undertake vaccination process at a larger scale.

The court also felt that the Centre's formula of oxygen distribution to state governments, particularly to the national capital, was a "gross underestimate".

"The third surge which is around the corner, according to experts, will affect children. What is the problem in enhancing the supply (of oxygen)?" a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. It will save from oxygen panic and create a buffer, it added.

Read more