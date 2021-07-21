Dh Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

A furious Opposition on Tuesday stalled proceedings in Parliament over revelations that Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee among others were potential targets for snooping by Israeli spyware Pegasus though a discussion on Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha was held in the afternoon following an agreement.

Meanwhile, the BJP fielded its senior leaders across the country including state chief ministers to blunt the Opposition attack over the Pegasus spyware issue which has snowballed into a major controversy.

