DH Toon | 'Interfaith couple marry of free will in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation'

The first round of talks between leaders of 35 farmers’ organisations with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday remained inconclusive, as the government refused to accede to their demand to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

Read more

The cold response from Hyderabadi voters to the GHMC polls on Tuesday has dismayed many, drawing some strong reactions. Expressing his angst over the abysmal voter turnout, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that a person “not responsible enough to step out of his home for one day in five years to vote, has no right to seek welfare schemes from the government.”

Read more