DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 30 2021, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 05:45 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The missing frame of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from the banner of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mhatosav' celebrations on the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) website, kicked up a huge political row with Opposition leaders slamming it as "petty" and "atrocious".

DH Toon
Congress
Cartoon
ICHR

What's Brewing

