DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

The finance ministry on Thursday issued a formal order for withdrawal of the cut in interest rates on small savings schemes and restored the old rates. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will roll back the steep interest rate cut on small savings schemes.
Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot
1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature
'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach
In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies
Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping