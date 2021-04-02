DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2021, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 04:50 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The finance ministry on Thursday issued a formal order for withdrawal of the cut in interest rates on small savings schemes and restored the old rates. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will roll back the steep interest rate cut on small savings schemes.

DH Cartoon
Finance Ministry
Nirmala Sitharaman
Demonetisation

