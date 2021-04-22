DH Toon | PM Narendra Modi's 'thali bajao'-like ideas out of stock?

Ruling out lockdown as a solution to the resurgent second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while all efforts to save life are being taken, the attempt is also to ensure a minimum adverse impact on livelihood and economy.
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?
Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?
Old mess and a new 'waste' body
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat
This couple married four times to maximise their leave
Climate change altering migration of whales?