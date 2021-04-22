DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | PM Narendra Modi's 'thali bajao'-like ideas out of stock?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2021, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 08:29 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar.

Ruling out lockdown as a solution to the resurgent second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while all efforts to save life are being taken, the attempt is also to ensure a minimum adverse impact on livelihood and economy.

Read more here

 

