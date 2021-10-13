DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Oct 13 2021, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 06:41 ist

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said his statement on modern women unwilling to marry and bear children at an event in NIMHANS was taken out of context and that he had no intention of singling out women and it was based on a survey, which cited statistics on what the younger generation felt about it.

DH Toon
k sudhakar
sexism
Karnataka

