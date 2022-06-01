DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi's report card

Making a pro-poor pitch ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he released the benefits under the PM-CARES for children on Monday, sought to give a 'report card' of his government, saying that his tenure has been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages
DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi
Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala
Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'
RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'
Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library
Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster