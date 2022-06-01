DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi's report card

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 04:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 04:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Making a pro-poor pitch ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he released the benefits under the PM-CARES for children on Monday, sought to give a 'report card' of his government, saying that his tenure has been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics
BJP
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 