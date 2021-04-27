DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

The Centre on Sunday approved setting up 551 dedicated pressure swing adsorption oxygen generation plants at government-run district hospitals, with instructions to make them operational as soon as possible.
