DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2021, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 06:23 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Centre on Sunday approved setting up 551 dedicated pressure swing adsorption oxygen generation plants at government-run district hospitals, with instructions to make them operational as soon as possible.

