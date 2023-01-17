Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that she was aware of the pressures of the middle class but also recalled that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.
Sitharaman will present Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations that the government will raise the income tax limit and provide relief to the middle class taxpayers, besides others.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM
Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy
Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress
Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show
Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador
Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute
Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart
Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C