3 injured in blast in Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

At least three persons were injured after a foul gas pipeline exploded at the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur on Saturday.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted that the Zilla in-charges and Tata Steel authorities are taking necessary action and working on evacuating and getting the injured treated as soon as possible.
जमशेदपुर में टाटा स्टील प्लांट में ब्लास्ट होने की खबर मिली है। जिला प्रशासन, टाटा स्टील प्रबंधन के साथ सामंजस्य बनाकर घायलों के त्वरित इलाज हेतु कार्यवाई कर रही है।@DCEastSinghbhum
— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 7, 2022
