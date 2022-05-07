3 injured in blast in Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted that the Zilla in-charges and Tata Steel authorities are taking necessary action

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 15:19 ist

At least three persons were injured after a foul gas pipeline exploded at the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted that the Zilla in-charges and Tata Steel authorities are taking necessary action and working on evacuating and getting the injured treated as soon as possible.

 

Jamshedpur
Jharkhand
Tata Steel

