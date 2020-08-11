72-hour yajna for Pranab Mukherjee's fast recovery at his ancestral place

72-hr yajna for Mukherjee's recovery at ancestral place

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 11 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 22:02 ist
Villagers perform a 'Maha Mrityunjaya Vedic Sacrifice' for the speedy recovery of former president Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for coronavirus and has also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, at Japeswar Shiva Temple, Kirnahar in Birbhum district, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest said.

Read: Pranab Mukherjee's condition worsens, on ventilator support post surgery: Army hospital

"The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he said.

Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

The former President underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday.

Mukherjee had tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus. 

