8 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

At least eight school students died and some others were injured after the bus they were travelling in for their annual study tour met with an accident in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday morning.

The condition of some of the injured students are said to be serious. They have been rushed to a hospital in Imphal, officials in Manipur said.

The students belong to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School at Yairipok in Imphal East district.

They were on their way to Khoupum in Noney district for a study tour. The bus skidded off while taking a turn on the Bishnupur-Khoupum road, nearly one kilometre before reaching their destination, at around 11.30 am.

The students were first rushed to Bishnupur District Hospital but were later taken to Imphal for better treatment.

Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/whbIsNCSxO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 21, 2022

Health Minister Sapam Ranjan rushed to the spot to ensure that the injured were provided proper treatment. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condoled the death of the students and asked officials to provide all possible treatment to the injured.