Amid border tensions, Assam asks people to not travel to Mizoram

The Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory asking its residents not to visit Mizoram fearing safety concerns in view of the July 26 firing on the inter-state border.

The advisory also asked residents of Assam living in Mizoram for work or any other purpose to exercise utmost caution about their safety.

The order was issued in view of prevailing tension and alleged warning by some Mizoram-based organisations against Assam.

Six Assam policemen died and 41 others were injured in firing by Mizoram police on the border between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar and Vairangte in Kolasib district of Mizoram. Both the states claim the forest land where the clash took place as their own.

"Even after this incident, certain Mizo civil society, students' and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against the state of Assam and its people. It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam police that many civilians in Mizoram are heavily armed with automatic weapons," said the advisory issued by M S Manivanan, Commissioner and Secretary of Home and Political Department, Assam.

The advisory shall come into effect immediately, it said.

The Home Department issued two other orders asking deputy commissioners and SPs of Kamrup (metro) and Cachar districts to ensure safety and security of people from Mizoram living in Mizoram Houses at Guwahati and Silchar. It has also been decided to frisk all vehicles coming from Mizoram as part of the Assam government's ongoing drive against illicit drugs.

The Centre on Wednesday deployed CRPF as the neutral force in the contested land following a meeting with chief secretaries of the two states in New Delhi.

Earlier today, Assam police registered a case under several sections of IPC including 302 (murder) in connection with the firing by Mizoram police on the inter-state border on July 26.