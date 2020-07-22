Another explosion at Baghjan oil well in Assam, 4 foreign experts injured

Four foreign experts received burn injuries in another explosion at the OIL's gas well at Baghjan in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The expert team members from Singapore were injured in the explosion that took place at around 2 pm on Wednesday while they were trying to cap the burning gas well. The oil well had earlier caught fire on June 9. The team has arrived at the site on June 8, a day before the oil well caught fire. The gas well was continuously burning since June 9.

Sources said massive fire and black smoke were seen from a long distance.

The gas well blew out on May 27 and it caught fire on June 9 in which two firefighters of OIL died, several houses were burnt down, tea gardens, agricultural land was damaged. The condensates flowing out of the well also adversely impacted the Maguri-Motapung beel, an ecologically-rich water body situated near the mishap site.

The fire displaced over 10,000 residents in the nearby villages, who are still living in relief camps.

The injured experts have been rushed to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, situated about 70 kilometres away.