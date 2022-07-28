Assam: 11 arrested, 11 others detained for alleged links with Bangladesh terror group, Madrassa sealed

Police in Assam arrested 11 persons including a Madrassa teacher and detained 11 others from four districts on Thursday for their alleged links with fundamentalist groups, Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), based in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Police also sealed a private Madrassa at Moirabari in central Assam's Morigaon district after a Madrassa teacher, Mufti Mustafa was allegedly found having links with operatives of the Bangladesh based terror outfit.

Confirming the development, special director general of police, law and order, G P Singh told DH that 11 persons were arrested from Morigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) and Goalpara districts while 11 others were detained for questioning and further investigation. "They are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits, AQIS & ABT. Jamiul Huda Madrassa building at Sahariagaon in Morigaon has been sealed, suspected of being a harbour/safe house/camp of the detained persons," he said in a tweet.

Eight of them were arrested from the minority-dominated Barpeta district in western Assam. The eight, aged between 25 and 50 years, have been identified as Jubair Khan, Rafiqul Islam, Dewan Hamidul Islam, Moinul Hoque, Kajibur Hussain, Muzibaur Rahman, Sahanur Alam and Sahjahan Ali.

Singh said many electronic devices and incriminating documents have been seized from the detained persons. "Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and the network," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Thursday that police have got strong evidence about link of the detained persons including financial transactions with operatives of the Bangladesh fundamentalist terror group.