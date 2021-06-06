Assam forms climate change department on World Environment Day

World Environment Day: Assam forms climate change dept

PTI
  • Jun 06 2021, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 04:15 ist
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

The Assam government has formally opened a separate department of climate change to tackle various threats posed by the menace, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Announcing the setting up of the new department on the occasion of World Environment Day, the chief minister said that this is a step towards making Assam a key global leader on climate change issues. The role of the department includes adaptation and mitigation of climate change, he said. The department will also strive to attract international funding from multilateral and bilateral institutions.

The department will boost preparedness to handle climate change and work on advanced warning systems.

It will also work on new technologies and futuristic models for development, renewable energy, agriculture, water resources and allied sectors, he added.

Sarma was speaking at a World Environment Day function at the Gandhi Mandap atop the Sarania Hills in Guwahati where he planted 11 'rudraksh' saplings and urged people to contribute towards environment protection by following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

