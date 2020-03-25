Assam youths fight fake news on coronavirus through online dashboard

As the world grapples with the spread of coronavirus and the fake news revolving around it, a group of youths in Assam are trying to help people with authentic information through an online dashboard.

s trying to drive in awareness by the 6-step challenge to break the myths, misinformation and helping engage the community on necessary precautions. "Our online aggregator dashboard covers information, the real-time data analysis and helps in community outreach ” founder of NE8x, Riddhinil Roy told DH. The dashboard ( www.ChallengeCOVID19.org ) launched by NE8x, an IT start-up based here i

The dashboard was launched on March 16.

"It tracks reported cases of coronavirus using real-time data, helping researchers, media and the public to monitor the outbreak as it unfolds globally. The portal also covers real-time data on the confirmed cases, deaths, and recovery rates for all affected countries, enabled with translation in regional languages,” said Abantika, a member of the start-up's health tech team.

Riddhinil said an o nline dashboard, as known in the case of emergencies, helps to fetch data and convey a real-time mapping of the spreading disease. "Public and media can use dashboards and maps to display data as with real-time mapping it helps to speed disaster outbreak awareness and preparedness. Data and technology, in today’s age plays an integral role for assisting healthcare professionals to manage and monitor diseases.The team at NE8x Health is working round the clock building the awareness campaign on the trends surrounding COVID19 in social media with influencers across the globe to help spread the word," he said.

Operations Head at NE8x, Anisha said the team was working on the 6-steps challenge that comprises hashtags encouraging people to stay and work from home, washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks only on showing symptoms.

The portal has sourced information from the world leaders in healthcare domain WHO, CDC and ECDC. "For the dashboard assistance and real-time data, we have utilised Our World in Data illustration, JHU’s resource base and nCov19. Other mapping and info providers Nextstrain and Healthmap are also catering to the cause," said another member Arpan.

Dr.Jagdish Behera has been helping the team with his expertise on telemedicine and is closely monitoring the portal live dashboard.