Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Berhampur Circle Jail inmates qualify for final round of online dance competition

These inmates in Berhampur Circle Jail for different crimes, all of a sudden have become internet sensation

PTI
PTI, Berhampur,
  • Mar 12 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:29 ist
Inmates of Berhampur Circle Jail during a performance, part of a national online dance competition, at Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of inmates of Berhampur Circle Jail in Odisha's Ganjam district have qualified for the final round of a national online dance competition, an official said.

These inmates in Berhampur Circle Jail for different crimes, all of a sudden have become internet sensation and are winning hearts online for their dance performance at a national-level dance competition.

With their continuous efforts and practice, they gave exceptional performance on stage and have reached the final and are hopeful that they will win the competition, the official said.

These 13 prisoners aspired to show their talent in dance by participating in a competition. When the Kalantar Art Trust in Uttar Pradesh announced the online dance competition under the supervision of the state government, these inmates started working for it.

The talented inmates are receiving accolades from different quarters for representing Odisha.

Also Read: For Rs 500 a night, Uttarakhand offers real jail experience

"We received intimation from the Prison department of Odisha, that Noida-based Kalantar Art trust is organising a dance and art competition," said Dhirendranath Barik, Superintendent of Berhampur Circle Jail.

After receiving the letter, we had only 4 days remaining to respond to the letter after getting the permission from the Director General, Prisons.

"While organising functions inside the jail, we were aware, there are lots of hidden talents in the inmates, so we started practising with those inmates for 4-5 days and uploaded the video in the Kalantar art and dance site," the official said.

"The dance video was uploaded in the channel subsequently and it was a joyous moment for all the staff and inmates of the jail as we came to know that our group has entered the final round," said Barik

On March 9, after the Kalantar jury selected, they uploaded the video in their youtube channel, The competition is not only limited to jail inmates, but old age homes, orphanages, and different NGOs are participating in this All India level competition.

"Their perfect balance of rhythmic movement, choreography and timing are outstanding. It is a great achievement as this success could bring in great changes in the future of these inmates," he added.

It was choreographed and performed by the inmates themselves. Dressed in white shirts and red neckties, they danced to the tune of the famous Hindi song "Kashmir Mei Tu Kanyakumari" from the blockbuster movie 'Chennai Express' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

They have been practising since last one year and there is no doubt they are super talented and hardworking, said Satyanarayan Das, Jailor of Berhampur Circle jail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jail Inmates
Odisha
Ganjam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 