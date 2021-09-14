Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in Bengal, second incident in week

Bombs were thrown at West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house today at 9 am. Bomb squads were called to the spot and the police is now examining CCTV footage in the area.
This comes a day after the National Investigation Agency ordered a probe into a similar attack on Singh's house on September 8, when crude bombs were hurled near his house.
Singh has blamed the Trinamool Congress for protecting goons behind this attack. He tweeted that the TMC was sheltering goons, which is why repeated attacks could be carried out
8 सितंबर को मेरे घर के सामने बम फेंके गए थे और आज सुबह घर के पीछे।
अपराधियों को कोई डर नहीं है क्योंकि उनको @AITCofficial और @WBPolice का संरक्षण प्राप्त है।
अपराधी खुले घूम रहे हैं, पुलिस तृणमूल की ‘दलदास’ बनी है।
ऐसे हमलों से ना कभी डरा था और न डरूँगा। @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/UIo6jd70HS
— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 14, 2021
More to follow...
