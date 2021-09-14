WB: Bombs hurled at BJP MP's house, 2nd time in a week

Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in Bengal, second incident in week

This comes a day after the National Investigation Agency ordered a probe into a similar attack on Singh's house on September 8

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 14:14 ist
The MP posted a video showing smoke emerging due to one of the bombs. Credit: Twitter/@ArjunsinghWB

Bombs were thrown at West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house today at 9 am. Bomb squads were called to the spot and the police is now examining CCTV footage in the area.

This comes a day after the National Investigation Agency ordered a probe into a similar attack on Singh's house on September 8, when crude bombs were hurled near his house.

Singh has blamed the Trinamool Congress for protecting goons behind this attack. He tweeted that the TMC was sheltering goons, which is why repeated attacks could be carried out

More to follow...

