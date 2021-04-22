Bombs hurled in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, six injured

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 18:55 ist
People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 6th phase of State Assembly Election at Birati, in North 24 Parganas, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

At least six persons, including a child, sustained splinter injuries in North 24 Parganas district's Titagarh assembly constituency after bombs were hurled indiscriminately on Thursday afternoon amid the voting exercise for the sixth phase of polls, a police officer said.

A huge team of police personnel and CAPF jawans were rushed to the area following the incident, the officer said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that unidentified persons, wearing masks, hurled several crude bombs near Tata Gate in Titagarh, he said.

"The injured are undergoing treatment at BN Bose hospital. We are looking into the matter," the officer added. 

West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
North 24 Parganas

