Border areas in Arunachal to soon have 4G connectivity, says CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stressed the importance of the presence of civilian population in border regions, asserting that the Centre is focused on speedy development of such areas.

He also said border areas in the state will soon have the facility of 4G connectivity.

“The government now is focused on speedy development of the border regions by constructing roads and building other vital infrastructure. It is because of such aggressive stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that road connectivity has extended to places like Taksing and other remote border areas in Arunachal, which was earlier unthought of,” Khandu said.

The chief minister was speaking at a public rally on Friday in Nacho constituency in remote Upper Subansiri district bordering Tibet.

“Regions near the international borders in the state will soon be connected with 4G mobile connectivity,” Khandu was quoted as saying in an official release.

Khandu said people along the border areas should be “able to move freely and take up activities for sustenance”.

He said in Tawang, activities like yak rearing are gaining importance, and tourism and pilgrimage centres are being developed.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 440 km with Myanmar and 160 km with Bhutan.

