Boy dies in bomb blast at public toilet in Bengal

The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

  Jun 05 2023
An 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Apparently, bombs stored in the public toilet at Buxipally went off, the officer said.

Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.

