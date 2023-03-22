BRO violating hiring norms of migrant workers: Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has accused the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of failing to comply with mutually agreed terms for hiring migrant workers from the state for projects in tough terrains.
In a strongly worded letter to the director general of BRO on Tuesday, it said norms for the annual engagement of Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) from Jharkhand are being "violated" by the central organisation.
The missive comes in the wake of "complaints" from workers about precarious working conditions.
"The Labour Commissioner of Jharkhand in multiple communications to your office... has repeatedly raised the issue of violations of the provisions... These communications were also sent after receiving multiple complaints of CPLs, making us believe this is not the first time BRO has violated provisions," the letter said.
"The Government of Jharkhand reiterates its appeal to BRO to register as a Principal Employer, and its labour agencies/contractors/mates/manpower suppliers take licenses with concerned authorities of the states... If BRO is found to be violating the requirements… the state will initiate stringent action through concerned authorities...," it said.
The workers hail mostly from Dumka and Santhal Pargana areas, and were sent to Ladakh and other border regions, the letter added.
BRO officials could not be contacted for comments.
The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease
Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space