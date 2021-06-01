Covid lockdown extended in South Andaman district till June 7

The complete lockdown imposed in South Andaman district till May 31 has been extended by seven more days till June 7, a notification said.

Although there has been a marginal dip in positive cases, it is felt that the administration cannot be complacent until there is a drastic reduction in the number of positive cases, it said.

South Andaman, where Port Blair is located, is the most populous of the three districts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shops selling essential items shall be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 8 am with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and movement of people at other times without valid e-passes shall not be permitted, it said.

People can apply for e-passes for movement during lockdown.

Legal action shall be taken against those violating the order, it added.