Lockdown extended in South Andaman district till June 7

Covid lockdown extended in South Andaman district till June 7

Shops selling essential items shall be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 8 am

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Jun 01 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 16:17 ist
People can apply for e-passes for movement during lockdown. Credit: AFP File Photo

The complete lockdown imposed in South Andaman district till May 31 has been extended by seven more days till June 7, a notification said.

Although there has been a marginal dip in positive cases, it is felt that the administration cannot be complacent until there is a drastic reduction in the number of positive cases, it said.

South Andaman, where Port Blair is located, is the most populous of the three districts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shops selling essential items shall be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 8 am with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and movement of people at other times without valid e-passes shall not be permitted, it said.

People can apply for e-passes for movement during lockdown.

Legal action shall be taken against those violating the order, it added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andaman Islands
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

 