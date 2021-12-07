DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Ask for a better sniperscope?'

A suo motu FIR lodged by Nagaland police has claimed that the security forces "blankly opened fired" at villagers in Mon district on Saturday evening without any provocation, resulting in the death of several civilians.
