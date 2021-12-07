DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Seek better sniperscope?'

DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Ask for a better sniperscope?'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2021, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 07:48 ist

A suo motu FIR lodged by Nagaland police has claimed that the security forces "blankly opened fired" at villagers in Mon district on Saturday evening without any provocation, resulting in the death of several civilians. 

