Difficult to stop infiltration, smuggling without local administration's support: Shah in Bengal

Tough to stop infiltration without local authority: HM

The Union home minister lauded the Border Security Force's role in securing the country's borders

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 05 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 15:22 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration.

He, however, also asserted that soon a political situation would emerge wherein the local authorities would be "forced" to extend help due to public pressure.

"It is difficult to stop infiltration and smuggling without the support of the local administration. But soon a political situation would come up wherein you will soon get that support due to public pressure," Shah said while addressing a BSF programme in North 24 Parganas district.

"It is our duty to protect our borders from infiltration and smuggling," he added.

The Union home minister lauded the Border Security Force's role in securing the country's borders.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated floating border outposts in Hingalganj in Sundarbans and flagged off a boat ambulance during his two-day visit to West Bengal, the first since the 2021 assembly elections.

He also interacted with senior BSF officials.

