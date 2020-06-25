Disgruntled NPP MLAs return to BJP-led government in Manipur after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Four disgruntled MLAs of National People's Party (NPP), an ally of BJP returned to N. Biren Singh government in Manipur on Thursday, eight days after they resigned and joined a Congress-led front to topple the government.

The four including deputy chief minister Y. Joykumar Singh met Governor Najma Heptulla at Imphal on Thursday, hours after they returned from New Delhi. The four decided to continue in the government after meeting home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday, thereby preventing a crisis in the three-year-old government.

NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who also accompanied the four said that the regional party decided to continue their support to the government after Shah and Nadda assured to address their grievances. He also confirmed that the four will continue to be ministers in Biren Singh's government but with changes in portfolios.

The NPP MLAs had earlier blamed the "autocratic style" of functioning of Biren Singh as the reason of their resignations. Although there was speculation about change of the Chief Minister, BJP general secretary Ram Madhab denied such a possibility. "We want the government to complete five years under Biren Singh's leadership," he told reporters in Imphal.

With this BJP not only averted a political crisis in Manipur but also saved its ties with NPP, which is an ally in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh too. NPP is also a partner in the North East Democratic Alliance, a forum of BJP's regional partners in the Northeast, that sought a Congress-free Northeast.

So how did BJP manage to convince the four disgruntled MLAs? Sources in the party gave credit to BJP's crisis manager and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who rushed to Imphal on Sunday and Tuesday. "He not only held meetings with the NPP MLAs and a few others within BJP, he flew them out to Guwahati first and then to Delhi on Wednesday. He also raised the issues before Shah and Nadda, which saved the government," the source claimed.

The NPP MLAs met Governor on June 18 and sought a floor test by Biren Singh government. The opposition front, Secular Progessive Front led by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh also staked claim to form their government.