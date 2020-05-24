Four new COVID-19 cases in Assam; tally rises to 350

A day after Assam recorded the highest of 87 COVID-19 cases on a single day, four fresh cases have been reported in the state on Sunday, a senior minister said.

With this there are total 350 COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

Of the 350, 286 are active cases, while 57 have recovered, four have died and three migrated out of the state.

"Four new #COVID19+ confirmed. Two from Chirang, at Tezpur quarantine centre; two from Jorhat with travel history to Chennai", Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The state has so far carried out 55,862 tests which the minister claimed was higher than that of Kerala.

"In a strong testimony to excellent team work and our steely resolve to do the best in a crisis like #COVID19, I am humbled to share that #Assam has carried out 55,862 tests so far. This is higher than Kerala's (52,771), a state known for its healthcare excellence", the minister said in another tweet.

Guwahati Medical College Hospital recorded the highest of 15,807, followed by 12,096 at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, Barpeta, 7,276 at Regional Medical Research Centre, Lahowal, 6,716 at Tezpur Medical College Hospital, 6,334 at Jorhat Medical College Hospital, 5,140 at Silchar Medical College Hospital and 2,502 at Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, the minister said.

He also congratulated the "behind-the-curtain #COVIDHeroes - our lab technicians, scientists, microbiology faculty of medical colleges, and team RMRC who made extraordinary efforts to make this happen. And most certainly kudos to our dedicated teams from #HealthDeptt @nhm_assam".

The minister had said on Saturday that the situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase and the government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement.