Uttarakhand rains: 5 trekkers' bodies arrive in Kolkata

Gloom descends on Kolkata airport as 5 trekkers' bodies arrive from Uttarakhand

The trekkers' bodies had been spotted by rescue teams on October 22

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 25 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 14:57 ist
Relatives and friends of the trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to natural catastrophe, arrive at the NSCBI airport in Kolkata. Credit: PTI file photo

Grief-stricken family members could hardly hold back tears at the Kolkata airport, as bodies of five trekkers from West Bengal, who died in inclement weather in Uttarakhand, were brought back to the city on Monday.

Some cried inconsolably, while many others couldn’t muster the courage to look at the coffins, which contained the lifeless bodies of their near and dear ones.

Shubhayun Das, Richard Mondal, Tanumoy Tiwari, Bikash Makal and Sourav Ghosh had begun the expedition from Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on October 11 and were to reach Chitkul via the Lamkhaga Pass.

They, however, reportedly went missing after heavy rain battered the northern state for nearly three days, beginning Sunday night, with the Kumaon division bearing the brunt of it.

The trekkers' bodies, which were taken to their homes in Nepalganj and Baruipur in South 24 Parganas from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after identification, had been spotted by rescue teams on October 22.

The cumulative death toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand mounted to 77 on Sunday evening.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 