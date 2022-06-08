Himanta announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted

Two more BJP MLAs will be inducted as ministers as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday, nearly a month after completing one year in power.
The two new faces are chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, the MLA of Nalbari, and Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement.
"The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Majuli.
Sarma took over as the chief minister of Assam in May last year as BJP returned to power in the assembly elections for the second consecutive term.
