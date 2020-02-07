Kailash Vijayvargiya, other BJP leaders taken into custody during pro-CAA rally in West Bengal

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya along with senior leader Mukul Roy and Joy Prakash Majumdar were taken under preventive arrest on Friday when police intercepted a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the city.

During the rally, a scuffle broke out between BJP workers and police which said that no permission was given for the rally and hence it would not be allowed.

“Permissions are given for rallies against CAA but not in support of CAA when the entire country is supporting it. In Mamata Banerjee’s autocratic rule police is not allowing a peaceful rally,” said Vijayvargiya.

He also said that they not resist arrest and being taken to the Kolkata Police Headquarters as they believe “in democratic way of protest.”

“@mamataofficial devi, you have shown your true face and faith in democracy by arresting me and Shri @KailashOnline ji before taking part in rally in support of CAA. Kolkata police is taking us to police headquarter. #CAAJanJagran,” tweeted Roy.

The BJP leaders were released later on Friday night.