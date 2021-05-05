Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Bengal CM for third term

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as CM of West Bengal for third straight term

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of political parties have not been invited for the swearing-in, keeping in mind the ravaging Covid-19 crisis in the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 10:53 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for her third straight term after she led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to a thumping victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections on May 2.

Earlier in the week, the newly-elected TMC MLAs met and unanimously chose her as the leader of the legislative party.

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the swearing-in programme, keeping in mind the ravaging Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 