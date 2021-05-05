Mamata Banerjee takes oath as CM of West Bengal for third straight term

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for her third straight term after she led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to a thumping victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections on May 2.
Earlier in the week, the newly-elected TMC MLAs met and unanimously chose her as the leader of the legislative party.
@MamataOfficial takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time. West Bengal Governor @jdhankhar1 administered the oath to her. @DeccanHerald #MamataBanarjee #BengalElection2021
— Soumya Das (@Soumyareporting) May 5, 2021
Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the swearing-in programme, keeping in mind the ravaging Covid-19 crisis in the country.
