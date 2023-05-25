Man killed, wife injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand

Man killed, wife injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand

The villagers came to know about the incident on Thursday morning and informed the authorities who rushed to the spot

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • May 25 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was killed while his wife was injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a forest by CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district exploded, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Kande Laguri, a resident of Luiya village, who along with his wife had on Wednesday gone to the forest to collect kendu leaves when the IED exploded, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Laguri suffered serious injuries while his wife received minor injuries in the explosion.

Read | Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) seized in Jharkhand

The villagers came to know about the incident on Thursday morning and informed the police, who along with CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot to recover the body.

The SP said security personnel have recovered the body with the help of villagers and was being removed to Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa for post-mortem examination.

On May 19, a 10-year-old boy was killed when an IED planted by Maoists to target security forces exploded in Rolabrupi Jengagada forest near Rengrahatu village in West Singhbhum district.

