Manipur CM to donate one-month salary to coronavirus relief fund; Assam orders lockdown

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his other cabinet colleagues decided to donate their one month's salary to the CM's COVID 19 relief fund as the state declared lockdown till March 31 to prevent spread of the virus.

Assam, on the other hand, also announced a "lockdown" till March 31, barring the emergency services and decided to provide free rice at the state's public distribution system centres from April 1.

Manipur CM Singh held a cabinet meeting on Monday in which it was decided to go for the lockdown and provide free ration for one month to those having the Natioan Food Safety Act card. The meeting decided to set up a corpus fund of Rs. 10 crore and people can also donate to the fund meant for tackling COVID 19 fear.

Manipur and rest of the Northeast has not yet come across any COVID 19 positive case but these states are worried after large number of migrant workers living in Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and Bengal started rushing back home in view of the Coronavirus fear.

Assam act tough on migrant workers:

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said police would initiate action against the migrant workers and others, who violate the compulsory 14-day home quarantine for them. "Three trains came yesterday and two more will come tomorrow carrying the migrant woekers. They all have been stamped, their phone numbers and address details have been collected and our ASHA workers will visit their houses to help them on how to maintain the home quarantine. But we have come to know that many of those who came a few days earlier are not following the quarantine rules. We have instructed police to take action. I also urge all to keep watch on such pepple and inform police immediately," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya had on Sunday decided to go for the lockdown and prohibited entry of outsiders as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.