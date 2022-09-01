Multiple landslides block roads in Sikkim

Multiple landslides block roads in Sikkim

A massive landslide in 20 Mile area between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim blocked National Highway 20 and cut off Gangtok

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Sep 01 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked several roads across Sikkim, prompting the government to urge residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary, officials said on Thursday.

A massive landslide in 20 Mile area between Singtam and Rangpo in East Sikkim blocked National Highway 20 and cut off Gangtok.

This was the second time this week that the main highway connecting the Sikkim capital with Siliguri in West Bengal was blocked due to a landslide at the same spot in 20 Mile area.

Vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the landslide spot and alternate routes via Pakyong and Pandam have also been blocked at several locations due to multiple landslides.

Also Read | Five of a family killed in landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

East Sikkim district authorities said it may take some time to clear the landslide at 20 Mile as heavy rain has hampered the clearing process, and loose rocks are continuously falling on the road.

The Roads and Bridges Department issued an advisory asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary since incessant rain has loosened rocks and cliffs, making them prone to landslides.

It said many roads have been damaged throughout the state and the department is working to restore road connectivity at the earliest. PTI COR ACD ACD

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sikkim
Landslide
India News
Gangtok

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 