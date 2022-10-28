Museum dedicated to war hero Ganju Lama established in Sikkim

A museum dedicated to war hero and Victoria Cross awardee Late Ganju Lama has been set up by his family at his ancestral Sangmoo village in South Sikkim.

A statue of Lama, who came to be known as 'tank killer' for knocking down two Japanese tanks with an anti-tank weapon in World War II, was also erected.

The museum, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, displays his medals, uniforms, artifacts, souvenirs and memorabilia connected to the soldier.

Tamang congratulated Lama's family members for their achievement and called the establishment of the museum and the statue as a "historic event".

He announced that the stories of Lama and other brave men and women will be included in the school curriculum so that students know about them.

The chief minister said that the state government will include the museum on the tourist map and provide guides for visitors.

Born as Gyamtso Shangdarpa, Lama joined the British Indian Army at the age of 17. He was conferred with the prestigious war medal two years later in 1944.

After independence, he remained with the 11th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army till his retirement in 1968. After his retirement, he was appointed honorary ADC to the President of India for life.

He later established a school in his village and was involved in social work. He died in his village on June 30, 2000.

A gate at an army complex in Gangtok is named after him.

His son Pema Ledya said many people might have forgotten about Ganju Lama but the museum will help spread his stories to the world. He thanked the chief minister for inaugurating the museum and Indian Army for helping the family in establishing it.