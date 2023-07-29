Newly elected TMC panchayat member shot dead in Bengal

Newly elected TMC panchayat member shot dead in Bengal

The incident took place when Magrahat East gram panchayat member Maimur Gharami was returning home late on Friday night.

PTI
PTI, Canning, West Bengal,
  • Jul 29 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A newly elected TMC panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

Another person accompanying him was critically injured after being shot at and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police, however, are investigating whether the murder was fallout of political rivalry or personal enmity.

Read | Bengal poll violence unacceptable

The incident took place when Magrahat East gram panchayat member Maimur Gharami was returning home late on Friday night, a police officer said.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on him and to ensure his death, stabbed him with a sharp object, he said.

Shahjahan Molla, a man accompanying Gharami, rushed to his aide but was also shot at.

The two persons were taken first to Magrahat rural hospital, and later to Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, where Gharami was declared dead by the doctors, the officer said, adding that Molla is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Trinamool Congress swept the recently concluded three-tier panchayat elections in the state. Several deaths were reported in poll violence.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 